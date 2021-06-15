Advertisement

Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature

By Jon Shirek
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WXIA) - A Georgia woman and her newborn are basking in the show of support from her community after she was the victim of a shocking attack earlier this month.

Valerie Kasper remembers every detail of the attack that happened in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven.

“It’s in my head, and I’m constantly seeing it,” Kasper said from the hospital.

She was five months pregnant and walking with her 3-year-old son Benjamin when the attack occurred.

Police accuse Christopher Jones of attacking Kasper by stabbing her in her back and stomach. He has since been arrested.

Kasper’s wounds were so severe that doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to deliver Benjamin’s brother, Theodore, four months premature.

“It’s amazing to me that I got stabbed four times and nothing was destroyed,” Kasper said. “He didn’t hit the baby. He didn’t hit the womb at all. It’s just a miracle.”

Kasper praised police officers for their actions following the stabbing.

“It’s a huge relief that monster is not on the street doing this to other pregnant women walking with their 3-year-olds,” Kasper said.

Her newborn is getting stronger as the family has received support from people donating to online fundraisers.

“It’s unbelievable. It makes me really feel grateful for every moment of my life now,” Kasper said. “Not that I was ungrateful before, but perhaps we take life for granted in moments.”

Kasper expects to leave the hospital soon, but her newborn son will remain in intensive care.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius
Rockford Fire Department ambulance involved in crash.
Two Rockford FD personnel injured after ambulance involved in Rockford crash
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
Road closures in place after Rockton Chemtool fire

Latest News

This March 4, 2011 file photo shows Judge Jack Weinstein during a visit to the Louis Armstrong...
Jack Weinstein, legal maverick on federal bench, dead at 99
A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Fire suppression efforts continue
Evacuation order extends at least one more night for Rockton residents, following chemical explosion
Fire suppression efforts will continue throughout the night
Evacuation order extends at least one more night for Rockton residents
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote