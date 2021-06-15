Advertisement

Outdoor watering ban now in effect for Cherry Valley

This outdoor watering ban is being put into effect immediately until further notice.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 5 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to the extremely dry weather conditions in the area, the Village of Cherry Valley is putting an “Outdoor Watering Ban” into effect Tuesday.

The ban is needed to help ensure that residents have a continuous supply of safe water for domestic and emergency purposes, according to an announcement from the Village of Cherry Valley. Area water usage has exceeded twice the average daily usage. The village added that anything customers can do to reduce their daily consumption of water will help.

The Cherry Valley Water System provides water to residents within the corporate limits of Cherry Valley and neighboring subdivisions of Valley View Plats 1-9, Penfield Crossing, Newburg Chase, South Hampton Estates, Cherry Hill, Golf Hills, and Heritage Hills.

Call the Cherry Valley Village Hall at 815-332-3441 should you have any questions or visit their website for further updates.

