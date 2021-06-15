Old Settlers Days plans to move forward

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smoke from the Chemtool building continues to billow, many in Rockford wonder if this will have an impact on Old Settlers Day, which kicks off Thursday.

Village leaders say plans are moving forward for the four-day music festival. They agree the fire will have a major impact on the community and there’s a lot of clean-up inside Settlers Park.

Village President John Peterson assured OSD fans that the village will be ready to go.

“Well we’re just going to watch and we’ll watch the situation and we’ll see what we have to do but we’ll keep people safe maybe we’ll have to do a little clean up before the event,” Peterson said.

