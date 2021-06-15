National Weather Service issues an Air Quality Alert for Rockton area
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a statement regarding the ongoing fire in Rockton.
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Rockton area in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued the following statement regarding the ongoing fire in Rockton:
“Out of an abundance of caution, while air quality monitoring and analysis continues, it is recommended that individuals continue wearing a protective face covering to reduce exposure to particulate matter in the air,” according to the IEPA.
