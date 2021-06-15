Man, 55, shot in the arm Saturday morning in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 55-year-old man was shot in the arm while walking in Rockford on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, June 12 at 10:40 a.m., Rockford police were sent to the Lafayette Hotel at 411 Mulberry St. for a report of a shooting victim. When police arrived, officers were told the victim was walking in the area of Jefferson Street and Kilburn Avenue when he was shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and released for his non-life-threatening injuries.

