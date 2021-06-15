Advertisement

Illinois records fewest new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials on Monday reported the lowest daily cases of coronavirus since March 2020.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 9 additional deaths. The preliminary test positivity rate from June 7-13 is 1.1 percent. The state has seen nearly 1.39 million COVID-19 cases, including 23,070 deaths.

Public health officials say nearly 69 percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose with 52 percent of adults being fully vaccinated. Officials also noted 627 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 176 patients in intensive care units and 91 on ventilators.

Health officials also announced they will stop issuing daily coronavirus updates as the state continues to see lower infection rates and fewer reported cases and deaths. Instead, the Public Health Department will issue a news release on Friday’s, with data on the website being updated every weekday.

“The immediate threat of the ongoing pandemic has decreased at this time, and the cadence of updates is being scaled back to reflect this change,” Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the state’s health department said.

The state will distribute its first weekly update this Friday, with daily updates ending immediately.

