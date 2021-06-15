Hononegah baseball, Orangeville softball advance to state

(WIFR) - Three local baseball teams and one softball team were still in the hunt for a state championship on Monday. After the dust settled, Hononegah baseball and Orangeville softball are the two teams remaining from the Stateline.

The Indians showed their resiliency once again in their 9-7 thriller against Prospect at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. Hononegah put itself in a 3-0 hole after the top of the first. However, Noah Goddard swung the Indians right out of it with a three-run blast that bounced over the bleachers and out of the park in left field.

Trailing 4-3 in the fourth, Hono took the lead for good, scoring three times, including a two-run single by Scott Porter. It was the first of two three-run innings for the Indians offense. Brayden Sayles came in to close the door in the seventh before the dog pile ensued. Hononegah will now face Plainfield East in the State Semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m. at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet. The winner advances to the championship game at 7 p.m.

Winnebago baseball had a chance to punch its ticket to state for the first time as well on Monday. However, the Indians let a one-run lead slip away in the bottom of the sixth at Rivets Stadium, falling to Timothy Christian 5-2.

Cade Moraska got the start for Bago. He went five and two-thirds, striking out seven, but ran into trouble in the sixth. Timothy Christian tied the game with a two-out base hit. Moraska then loaded the bases before Alec Weavel took over in relief. Weavel almost weaseled his way out of trouble, but a dropped ball in right field allowed the Trojans to clear the bases. The Indians couldn’t solve TC’s Ben Jones. He finished with 13 strikeouts in the complete game win.

In Class 1A, Sterling Newman saw its magic run out at Rivets Stadium against Newark. The Comets jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to some head up base running by Nolan Britt. However, the Norsemen had an answer for everything. The game went to extra innings before Newark finally scored a pair in the top of the ninth to advance to state for the first time.

Third time was the charm for Orangeville softball. The Broncos are finally making their first trip to state after beating up on ROWVA/Williamsfield 11-4 in Sterling. Orangeville has been to the Super-Sectionals three straight seasons but was unsuccessful in its previous two attempts to go to the Final Four in 2018 and 2019. The Broncos will play at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria against Illini Bluffs for a spot in the title game that same night.

In Class 3A, Sterling is back in the State Semifinals for the first time since 2014. The Golden Warriors defeated Antioch 2-0. Sterling now has a date with Highland at 10 a.m. in Peoria on Thursday.

