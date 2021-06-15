Free ice cream on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day through Lifescape, Culvers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, June 15, Lifescape will be at three locations in three counties handing out information about World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, resources on Lifescape’s AmeriCorps volunteer program, and vouchers for free Culvers ice cream.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a call-to-action to bring attention to communities the issues of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. Culvers recognized the importance of WEAD and donated 40 ice cream scoop coupons for each location. The first 40 visitors will receive a voucher for a free scoop of Culvers ice cream.

You can visit one of the three locations:

Lifescape Adult Day Program - 1330 S. Alpine Rd. Rockford, until 4 p.m.

Lifescape Rock Falls Office - 206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, until 4 p.m.

Sycamore Farmers’ Market at Blumen Gardens - 403 Edwards St., Sycamore, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more about Lifescape’s AmeriCorps Senior RSVP here. Learn more here.

It can be hard to imagine that anyone would deliberately want to harm an elderly person, but unfortunately, elder abuse is a widespread problem. Some instances of elder abuse are intended to exploit the person financially; you’ve probably heard of scams targeting seniors. In other cases, it’s simple negligence: caregivers don’t provide the basic necessities, like nutritious food, appropriate medication, safety, or assistance with hygiene. If you see something, say something!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.