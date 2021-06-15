Advertisement

Free ice cream on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day through Lifescape, Culvers

Some instances of elder abuse are intended to exploit the person financially; you’ve probably heard of scams targeting seniors.
LIFESCAPE FOOD DRIVE THRU
LIFESCAPE FOOD DRIVE THRU
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, June 15, Lifescape will be at three locations in three counties handing out information about World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, resources on Lifescape’s AmeriCorps volunteer program, and vouchers for free Culvers ice cream.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a call-to-action to bring attention to communities the issues of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. Culvers recognized the importance of WEAD and donated 40 ice cream scoop coupons for each location. The first 40 visitors will receive a voucher for a free scoop of Culvers ice cream.

You can visit one of the three locations:

  • Lifescape Adult Day Program - 1330 S. Alpine Rd. Rockford, until 4 p.m.
  • Lifescape Rock Falls Office - 206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, until 4 p.m.
  • Sycamore Farmers’ Market at Blumen Gardens - 403 Edwards St., Sycamore, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more about Lifescape’s AmeriCorps Senior RSVP here. Learn more here.

It can be hard to imagine that anyone would deliberately want to harm an elderly person, but unfortunately, elder abuse is a widespread problem. Some instances of elder abuse are intended to exploit the person financially; you’ve probably heard of scams targeting seniors. In other cases, it’s simple negligence: caregivers don’t provide the basic necessities, like nutritious food, appropriate medication, safety, or assistance with hygiene. If you see something, say something!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius
Rockford Fire Department ambulance involved in crash.
Two Rockford FD personnel injured after ambulance involved in Rockford crash
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
Road closures in place after Rockton Chemtool fire

Latest News

Fire suppression efforts continue
Evacuation order extends at least one more night for Rockton residents, following chemical explosion
Fire suppression efforts will continue throughout the night
Evacuation order extends at least one more night for Rockton residents
Phones ring off the hook at area hotels as an evacuation order remains in effect for hundreds...
Rockton residents flock to area hotels as evacuation order remains in place
City First Church Food Distribution
City First Church food drive to include baby diapers, wipes
Chemtool fire cleanup
Village of Rockton begins clean-up efforts after Chemtool fire scatters ash and debris