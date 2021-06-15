Advertisement

Eyeing Some Rain Chances Later This Week

By Aaron Wilson
Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with north winds 5 - 15 MPH and a high in the low to mid 80′s. Clear skies tonight with lows in the low 50′s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80′s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms begin Thursday evening heading into Friday with highs in the low 90′s. That will mark the return of humidity too. Beautiful for the weekend with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80′s.

