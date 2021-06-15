Advertisement

City First Church food drive to include baby diapers, wipes

City First Church Food Distribution
City First Church Food Distribution
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church is teaming up with two organizations from around the area to help with its upcoming food drive.

The church used their resources over a year ago to help the community by giving out free food to anyone in need of it. The organization has distributed almost 2 million pounds of food to more than 115,000 people. This year, its partnership with the Pregnancy Care Center will help hand out baby diapers and wipes. In addition, the Northern Illinois Food Bank expects to feed almost 750 households with thousands of pounds of dairy items, protein and produce.

“It is our desire to help meet the physical and spiritual needs of our community. We invite anyone in need of food to come out, and anyone in need of spiritual encouragement, to join us for church in-person or online at cityfirst.church.” said Senior Pastor of City First Church.

The church’s 17th annual food drive starts Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. while supplies last. This drive-thru distribution will take place at the main auditorium parking lot at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. in Rockford.

According to City First Church, the event will be contactless to provide maximum safety for those who attend. Individuals should remain in their cars while the team members safely and effectively put the food into your vehicle.

