Barriers being installed within Rock River, one mile evacuation radius still in place

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive chemical fire continues to blaze in Rockton, after an explosion Monday morning.

The Rockton Fire Department, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Winnebago County Public Health Department held a media briefing to share new information.

The main takeaway from the conference is the Illinois EPA is installing “booms” into the Rock River. Essentially, those are barriers to protect the water from contaminated runoff. Once the Rockton Fire Department receives word the ILEPA that the water is secure, then they are going to start suppressing the fire with foam. That’s another measure to avoid some of that runoff officials are concerned about.

It’s not estimated how long it’s going to take to put out the fire. Rockton Fire Department Chief Kirk Wilson said he’s going to continue to keep the public updated. Officials said you still need to be taking safety precautions.

There was a massive chemical explosion at Lubrizol’s Chemtool facility in Rouen, France in Sept. 2019. The Rockton Fire Department said they will use that model to address public health and environmental concerns. There is a fire agency from Louisiana who is on scene helping out with suppression efforts. Officials want to remind everyone they are keeping public health and the environmental considerations top of mind while they make ongoing decisions.

As of Tuesday morning, residents within a one mile radius of Chemtool still need to evacuate. Those within a 2-3 mile radius need to wear a mask. First responders say don’t run air conditioners and keep your windows closed.

Continue avoiding debris. Don’t touch it with bare hands. Use gloves, and put the debris into separate garbage bags. The Winnebago County Health Department will eventually share information on how to dispose of the debris.

Chemtool’s parent company Lubrizol was at the news conference Tuesday morning. Spokesperson Bill Snyder said 200 employees work at the Chemtool facility in Rockton, 70 were in house at the time of the explosion. Snyder said the building is obviously a total loss, but he said those people are not out of a job.

SwedishAmerican has not had any emergency department patients in the past 24 hours come in with any breathing issues related to the smoke.

“It’s good news that everyone seems to be staying safe,” according to SwedishAmerican.

