23-year-old man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police have charged a man for sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 13.

The Rockford Police Department investigated a suspect who assaulted a juvenile in the 3400 block of Summerdale Avenue on Thursday, May 14. The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jessie Silva.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and charged Silva with predatory criminal sexual assault of the juvenile who is known to the suspect. They also obtained a warrant on him.

Silva was taken into custody on Friday, June 11 around 12:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Alpine Road and lodged in the County Jail.

