Unprecedented heat to ease slightly as new workweek begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It goes without saying that it’s been a sweltering start to the month of June. We can now officially say that this June has started in a way unlike any other June on record in the Stateline! 90° temperatures aren’t uncommon in the month of June, but the regularity in which they’ve occurred early this month has been truly unprecedented. Never before has a June commenced with ten 90°+ days in the first 13 days of the month. A normal June sees four such days in the entire month, and an entire calendar year generally hosts 21 days of 90°+ heat.

Though 90s occurred once again across much of the Stateline Sunday, there was a noticeably more comfortable airmass in place. Dew points, which had consistently sat in the upper 60s to near 70° all week long, have now fallen into the 50s as of Sunday evening. Actually, for a time, they’d fallen as low as the upper 40s!

Temperatures will take another step backward on Monday, despite the presence of unlimited sunshine expected. That’s because a northerly breeze is to blow, allowing the air to remain eminently comfortable. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s on Monday.

Much of the same is on tap Tuesday. A bit of a northeasterly component to the wind may allow temperatures to fall another notch or two, yet still remaining slightly above normal.

Air conditioners, put into heavy duty so frequently early this warm season, get a much needed break for the next few days. However, another stab of heat and humidity look to come our way Thursday, likely extending into Friday, before easing once again in time for Father’s Day weekend.

For those with plans to attend Old Settlers Days late this week and on into the weekend, overall the forecast’s a good one. It’ll be hot during the day on Thursday and Friday, though nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for the musical acts scheduled. There’s a rain chance in the forecast Thursday night into early Friday, but right now the thought’s that the best chances of rain hold off until after midnight Thursday night. The weekend’s looking great with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

