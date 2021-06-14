Snappers win duel with Kernels, Rivets fall to Dock Spiders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rivets had trouble with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in their 11-4 loss.

The Rivets scored in the third and fourth inning thanks to hits from Wade Elliot and Max Malley. On the mound, Bryce Barnett managed just three innings and allowed seven earned runs to cross home.

Rockford will look to rebound on the road in Battle Creek Monday night.

In Beloit, the Snappers made all of their four hits count scoring runs on each of them. It lead to an 8-5 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

An early Cedar Rapids home run from Wander Javier made it 2-0. In the bottom of the second, the Snappers responded with five runs including a three-run blast from Troy Johnston to make it 5-2.

The Snappers never looked back winning the ballgame. Next Beloit will hit the road for a series in Peoria, with the first game of the series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.