Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Local, state and federal officials are asking residents within one mile of Chemtool to evacuate, and those within two miles to stay indoors and close windows and doors, and turn off air conditioners.

Rockford region doctors are recommending that people around the Rockford Region wear a mask all day Monday following the explosion from the plant in Rockton.

As of 10:50 a.m., the fire in Rockton has caused smoke to cover the eastern third of Ogle County. Close windows and doors if you live east of Meridian Road and monitor your indoor air quality. Please do NOT call 911 unless you are having an emergency, according to the Ogle County Health Department.

Doctors are recommending that people around the Rockford Region wear a mask all day Monday and possibly Tuesday to protect themselves from the chemicals in the air from the Chemtool fire in Rockton, Kristin Camiliere reports.

“As a precaution, if you can see the smoke plume from the Chemtool fire, please stay indoors; close your windows and doors; and turn off your air conditioners. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. More information will be coming as our state-wide, coordinated response continues,” according to the city of Rockford Facebook page.

According to the latest information from the Rockton Fire Department, people within a one mile radius of the Chemtool plant need to evacuate. People within a 3 mile radius are advised to wear a mask, per the Winnebago County Health Department.

People within a two mile radius of Chemtool do not need to evacuate, despite a press release from Gov. Pritzker’s office that states otherwise.

A statement was also released by the Northern Illinois PIO.

“At a news conference this morning, it was stated that at this time there is ‘no danger to air quality at ground level.’ This information is based on an initial limited test of VOCs, or volatile organic compounds, done by local agencies. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is now arriving on scene and working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and other local partners. They are setting up to do more in-depth testing to measure the impact to air, water and land. We will communicate as soon as we have more information.

The County Emergency Operations Center is actively tracking the smoke plume and wind direction. The specific area impacted at this time is two miles south of Chemtool. If you are within the one-mile evacuation zone around Chemtool, please evacuate. If you are two miles directly south of Chemtool, please stay indoors as a precaution, close your windows and doors, and turn off your air conditioner/HVAC units. The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising people to wear a mask if they are within the evacuation zone.

At this time, these recommendations are only for Rockton-area residents. Anyone outside of the Rockton area does not need to take action at this time, but continue to monitor local media outlets for additional information.

Reminder: Evacuating residents can go to Roscoe Middle School,” according to the Northern Illinois PIO.

