Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A gun and police tape.
Rockford Police investigate shooting at gas station
Investigators on the scene tell us they were called to the apartment complex for an aggravated...
One person seriously injured, woman stabbed at Orton Keyes Apartments
Dozens of area bikers took a special trip around town to honor one of their own who died after...
Bikers ride to remember friend killed in Rockford motorcycle accident
Gas line ruptured in early morning crash on Charles Street
Gas line ruptured in early morning crash on Charles Street

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now 2-mile radius
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
‘Freedom Day’ for England pushed back 4 weeks to July 19
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire