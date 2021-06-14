Advertisement

Mother throws 2 young children out NYC window before jumping

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say mental illness may have been involved when a New York mother threw her two young children, including a newborn, out of a second-story window before jumping herself.

Neighbors of the apartment building captured the aftermath of the frightening incident Saturday morning on cell phone video. Paramedics can be seen tending to two small children just moments after police say their 24-year-old Dejhanay Jarrell tossed them out of a second-floor window.

“We heard crying, and then, we heard a thump,” neighbor Carl Chin said.

Chin says after hearing noises around 11 a.m., he looked outside to see Jarrell’s two children, a 4-week-old girl and 2-year-old boy, on the pavement. Their naked mother was standing on the fire escape above.

“She was standing out over the ledge, and she just jumped straight down,” Chin said.

Desperate to help, Chin called 911 and, barefoot, jumped a railing to get to Jarrell, who he says was still hurting the baby.

“She gripped the baby tight, so I kind of struggled with her to get the baby away from her,” he said.

Chin eventually got the baby girl into his own arms. He says Jarrell seemed distraught but grateful.

“She even thanked me and told me to take care of her daughter,” Chin said. “She was basically tired of being alone and not getting enough sleep.”

Jarrell and both children were taken to a local hospital. At last check, police say the baby girl remains in critical condition. The 2-year-old and his mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chin says he’ll never forget the incident, and his sister-in-law, Shandie Harrison, who was also on scene, agrees.

“To see that is horrific, and I just did what any decent person would have done in that situation. I just reacted,” Chin said.

The two say Jarrell did not seem to be in her right mind.

“She was asking for help. She asked my brother-in-law to take care of the baby. I hope she gets the best help she can. You know, a family member try to reach out to her. People are in the surrounding. She needs help,” Harrison said.

Police say what led to the incident is unclear, but mental illness may have been a factor. Jarrell has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Neighbors say Jarrell and her children had only lived at the apartment a short while before the incident.

