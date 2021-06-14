Advertisement

Heritage Museum Park hosts live music and food for community

By Kristin Camiliere
Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Listening to live music and learning about history is how many in the community spent their Sunday.

Heritage Museum Park in Rockford hosted live music in the gazebo. Residents were encouraged to bring a lawn chair, relax and listen to the tunes. People could also indulge in a local food truck or take a trip through the museums. With Illinois back at full capacity, organizers say it’s great to see everyone out in person.

“Such a relief to finally have everyone together,” said Heritage Museum Park President Jocelyn Hare. “All of the hard work that we put in to keeping the museum sustained through 2020 and COVID just to be able to finally all come together again and enjoy the day really means a lot.”

