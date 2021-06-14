Advertisement

Goodwill donation surge in Northern Illinois

Places like Goodwill of Northern Illinois reaped the benefits of the efforts.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the pandemic keeping people at home — and in search of things to do — closet cleanouts became all the rage, leading to a surge in donations.

Places like Goodwill of Northern Illinois reaped the benefits of the efforts, getting tons of gently used items that they could in turn give back to the community members that need it most.

Shannon Harper of Goodwill of Northern Illinois spoke to WIFR on Monday.

