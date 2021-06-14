Gas line ruptured in early morning crash on Charles Street
The road has since reopened to traffic.
Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A portion of a major street on Rockford’s southeast side was blocked off for several hours Monday after a traffic accident ruptured a gas line.
Just before 2 a.m. Rockford Police said a traffic crash on Charles Street near Washington Street hit a gas line, prompting police to close off traffic in both directions.
No injuries were reported in the crash. As of 6 a.m., the road has since reopened to traffic.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.