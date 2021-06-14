Bikers ride to remember friend killed in Rockford motorcycle accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of area bikers took a special trip around town to honor one of their own who died after a motorcycle crash.

Bikers gather at CherryVale Mall on Sunday where they began their ride around the city to honor Michael Janzak. Riders planned to visit the accident site at Harrison Ave. and Alpine Rd. to release balloons and light candles after that tragic day on June 2. Friends say Janzak was a devoted friend, hard working and compassionate man who was taken too soon.

“He would be happy,” said friend Maritza Ramos. “He would know that people will miss him and he will be loved by everyone. The bike community is a huge community. We’re all a big family, so if one of us falls all of us group up together and cherish that moment.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.