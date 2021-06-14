Area organizations host mental health awareness event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Community comes together to bring awareness to those struggling with their mental health and raise funds to help provide them care.

Kegel Harley-Davidson teamed up with Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Rides along with a number of other partners to host the Second Annual Forget the Fallen Event where bikers took to the streets with their message. All proceeds went to Mission 22. Organizers say while this event is designed to bring awareness to mental health as a whole, it’s also especially focused on first responders.

“This is wonderful and it was actually last year we passed a mental health tax that alone will help the county and those along with the law enforcement community really helping those that need help again we all have issues, but some need more than others,” said Winnebago County Board Member Kevin McCarthy.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.