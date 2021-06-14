Two Rockford FD personnel injured after ambulance involved in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An ambulance was involved in a vehicle crash in Rockford Monday afternoon.

A Rockford Fire Department ambulance was on the way to an incident with lights and sirens activated when it was struck by another vehicle. Two Rockford Fire Department personnel sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Rockford Police Department asks the public to avoid the area at Parkview and Guilford due to the crash. Police initially reported the incident from their Twitter account at 3:08 p.m.

WATCH: Here is video from the crash involving an ambulance and another car. Minor injuries reported. This is near Parkview Ave and Guildford Rd in Rockford pic.twitter.com/7vYhUJwHSC — Shannon Kelly (@ShannonKellyTV) June 14, 2021

