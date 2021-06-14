Advertisement

Two Rockford FD personnel injured after ambulance involved in Rockford crash

Police initially reported the incident from their Twitter account at 3:08 p.m.
Rockford Fire Department ambulance involved in crash.
Rockford Fire Department ambulance involved in crash.(Rockford Fire)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An ambulance was involved in a vehicle crash in Rockford Monday afternoon.

A Rockford Fire Department ambulance was on the way to an incident with lights and sirens activated when it was struck by another vehicle. Two Rockford Fire Department personnel sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Rockford Police Department asks the public to avoid the area at Parkview and Guilford due to the crash. Police initially reported the incident from their Twitter account at 3:08 p.m.

