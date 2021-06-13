Winnebago track girls are breaking record and making history

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “You could really feel it building for a couple years,” said Winnebago girls’ track & field coach Joe Erb.

That adrenaline surge comes from the 1A Winnebago girls’ track and field team. They made history running away with second place at the state meet on Saturday. Only one point separated them from first place.

“Success comes when you have talented kids that are willing to pay a price, and they were,” Erb said.

The girls put in the work, training weekly despite a canceled season. The team is also very close. Coach Erb has two kids on the team.

“I think it’s really helped us that we have a closeness,” Erb said. “I have two assistant coaches that have kids on the team, and so you’re not just coaching somebody else’s kids. You’re coaching your kids and their friends, and it becomes a family atmosphere.”

Coach Erb’s daughter, Grace was on the winning 4x800 team. She also placed fifth in the 800m.

“It was really exciting to set a legacy for our team, since no one else in school history has done that for girls in state track,” Grace Erb said.

For senior Natalia Martino, she not only won the 1600m, but she got a personal record and broke the school mile record finishing at 5:05.

“I knew going into it that there was going to be a lot of good competition,” Martino said. “I know from personal experience you don’t trust the rankings because you still have to go out and run it, and with the heat, that makes it brutal.”

Heat or not, it didn’t stop the girls from snagging their first ever trophy.

“Once they knew there was going to be a post season, they were as focused as any team I’ve ever had,” Erb said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.