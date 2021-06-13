Advertisement

Sand Park Pool reopens for first time in 3 years

Kids and families are welcome to splash back in for a swim
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One summer staple in the area opens once again, just in time for visitors who need to cool off after having some fun in the sun.

Sand Park Pool in Loves Park welcomes kids and families back to swim for the first time in 3 years on Saturday. It hasn’t been open, due to mandated Illinois Environmental Protection Agency improvement efforts. Then, COVID-19 forced the District to keep all pools closed last summer.

State grant funds helped fund a variety of repairs needed at Sand Park Pool, including new filters, chemical controls and umbrellas. Rockford Park District Aquatics Director Derricka Davis said the pool now features a water slide.

“It has been great to finally say Sand Park Pool is open this season. The community has missed it and we’re happy to be back,” said Davis. “This heat has been tumultuous. It’s been heat we’ve never seen before. So that’s the added bonus. You have this place to come and cool off.”

