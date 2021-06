ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police investigate a shooting at an area gas station Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Fas Fuel near Alpine Rd. and Harrison Ave. around 2:15 p.m. where an altercation led to shots fired. Police say an unrelated vehicle was hit, but no injuries are reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.