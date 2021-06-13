One person seriously injured, woman stabbed at Orton Keyes Apartments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is seriously injured after Rockford Police say they were called to the Orton Keyes Apartments Sunday evening for an aggravated battery incident.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was stabbed at the apartment complex and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Investigators also say a juvenile was hit by a car in the incident and sustained serious injuries.

21-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds during incident at Orton Keyes. A juvenile was hit by a car in the incident and sustained serious injuries. This is an active investigation and more info will follow as available.

