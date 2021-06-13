Advertisement

One person seriously injured, woman stabbed at Orton Keyes Apartments

Police say this is an active investigation.
Investigators on the scene tell us they were called to the apartment complex for an aggravated...
Investigators on the scene tell us they were called to the apartment complex for an aggravated battery incident.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is seriously injured after Rockford Police say they were called to the Orton Keyes Apartments Sunday evening for an aggravated battery incident.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was stabbed at the apartment complex and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Investigators also say a juvenile was hit by a car in the incident and sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford
A gun and police tape.
Rockford Police investigate shooting at gas station
Former RVC student invests in housing market shortly after graduation
Former RVC student invests in housing market shortly after graduation
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car involved in Rockford crash Friday

Latest News

A gun and police tape.
Rockford Police investigate shooting at gas station
Sugar Rock Adventures owner says low water creates perfect water for beginner kayakers
Drought causes low river levels; Tubing and kayak business isn’t worried
Medication Collection
KNIB hosts collection for disposing old medications safely
Edgebrook hosts "Artsy" event
Edgebrook Center hosts “Artsy” exhibit