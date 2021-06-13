Advertisement

Local vinyl shops celebrate National Record Store Day

It’s a day for independent record store owners to release special albums and limited edition records
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of vinyl-hungry residents beat down the doors of local vinyl shops Saturday to celebrate National Record Store day.

Culture Shock in Rockford, along with other independent record stores in the area and beyond say National Record Store day is in its 14th year. Skyler Davis owns Culture Shock. He said it’s a day for independent vinyl store owners to release special albums, limited edition records, and in some instances, showcase local musicians.

People are really excited to be getting out. This is like not just coming out to your record store. It’s a music event to share with your friends,” said Davis. “A record is so much like a trading card, but it’s so much more. It’s a tactile way to use your music, drop the needle and listen to some of your favorite songs.”

