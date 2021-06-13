KNIB hosts collection for disposing old medications safely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful hosts a medication collection Saturday throughout the Stateline. Officials say it’s a great way to safely dispose of medications.

KNIB accepted unused or expired prescription medications, non-prescription, over-the-counter medication and even pet medications at locations in South Beloit, Winnebago, Loves Park, and Rockford. Officials urge people to dispose of medications safely to avoid accidental poisonings, misuse and spoiling waterways.

Pamela Osborne says, “This is to keep all the drugs out of the water system. Not to flush drugs down the toilet or down the sink, or liquid down the sink, or throw them away in the landfill. In between, there are some places to take the drugs. Like Meijer’s, Walgreen’s.”

