Hundreds gather for Jeep rally in Belvidere

People were able to enjoy food trucks and get their fix for live music, as Bucktooth Sugar Bush took the stage
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No doors, no top and no problems. That’s what Jeep owners in Belvidere said on Saturday afternoon, when dozens gathered for a Jeep rally at the Boone County Fair Grounds in Belvidere.

Enthusiasts, and car clubs made an appearance at the event, including Forest City Jeep Club and 815 Screw City Jeep Club. People were able to enjoy food trucks and get their fix for live music, as Bucktooth Sugar Bush took the stage.

Belvidere Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Grafton had a hand in organizing the event. She said this is the first annual Jeep Jam rally. She hopes the tradition carries on.

“There’s a lot of car shows around. Especially around Father’s Day, but jeep shows really aren’t common. They’re a club, they’re a culture,” said Grafton. “They meet in different areas around town. But nobody has really done a jeep show so we thought we’d think out of the box and do something super cool that would attract a lot of people.”

