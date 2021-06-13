Advertisement

Edgebrook Center hosts “Artsy” exhibit

The exhibits casted the spotlight on more than 60 artists and craft experts from the region, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens in the community gathered at Edgebrook Shopping Center in Rockford Saturday afternoon to fill their carts with art.

The exhibits casted the spotlight on more than 60 artists and craft experts from the region, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Items featured at the event included jewelry, paintings, apparel, and even homemade goods.

“I think people just love looking at stuff. I think there’s so many things that people have been buying online for over a year and a half, and I think people really like to see and touch, at least see, if nothing else,” said Edgebrook Marketing and events coordinator, Sandy Dingus. “They want to see these things in-person rather than seeing on a screen.”

