Advertisement

Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car involved in Rockford crash Friday

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a car crash in Rockford Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around noon near the intersection of N. Rockton Avenue and Custer Road on the city’s west side. Officials say a deputy was transporting an arrested subject southbound on Rockton when a northbound driver attempted to turn left in front of him.

The deputy and the subject under arrest were taken to a hospital, treated and later released. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The Rockford Police Department is conducting an investigation into the accident.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday
Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford
Kevin Bell tribute
Community remembers “great spirit” of Rockton man who died suddenly over the weekend
If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Jason...
Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges
I-90 toward Chicago closed off after deadly semi-rollover crash
Rockford man is dead following I-90 semi-truck rollover crash

Latest News

Air conditioning forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 6/12/2021
Illinois enters phase 5; all restrictions at City Market are lifted
City Market crowds grow with no limits
University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Bass Fishing Club is giving young kids the skills to...
4-H Bass Fishing Club puts skills to the test
4-H Fishing Event
Rail Safety Day in Rockford