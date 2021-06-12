Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car involved in Rockford crash Friday
Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a car crash in Rockford Friday afternoon.
The accident happened around noon near the intersection of N. Rockton Avenue and Custer Road on the city’s west side. Officials say a deputy was transporting an arrested subject southbound on Rockton when a northbound driver attempted to turn left in front of him.
The deputy and the subject under arrest were taken to a hospital, treated and later released. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The Rockford Police Department is conducting an investigation into the accident.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.