Two stateline teams fall short in volleyball semifinals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First, it’s a No.1 and 2 seed matchup in Guilford versus Vernon Hills.

In set one, Erik Giezycki has an awesome day on the line with an ace. The Vikings don’t know what hit them.

Guilford retaliates. From a back row set, middle hitter Gavin Kent drills a bullet that hits a Cougar in the jaw.

Kent wants it again and strikes from the middle. You can literally feel his excited energy as he gets a point for his team.

Now the Cougars are hungry. The set is up, and Giezycki gets the kill right down the line.

This time, the Cougars Josh Ludolph tries the tip and is successful.

The Cougars win both sets and punch their ticket to the sectional finals.

***

No. 1 seed Hononegah faces No. 5 seed Zion-Benton in the semifinals.

In the first set, the Indians look to the outside, and Jackson Jaegar gets the beat down and brings the score within two.

Now the other Jackson, Jackson Hicks, has all the power on the service line. He scores an ace with a high jump serve.

The Indians look to surprise. Brayden Savitski Lynde runs behind to spike the backwards set, and he’s not done yet. Setter Jake DePauw has a sky-high set for the tall hitter, but they still lose the set 25-22.

It’s the second set now. A backwards set for Cullen Boroski catches the Indians off guard with a tip.

Bring in the heat. Osmar Barajas like Superman drills one into Indian territory.

The fighting zee-bees continue to sting without warning. Hicks gets the tip.

It’s the set point, and Hicks is still on fire. From center court, he gets the kill, and his team gets the win.

Zion-Benton is moving on to the sectional finals.

“So proud,” said Hononegah head coach Annie Curran. “I don’t know. I just don’t even have words. I told them I’ll probably think of a million things to say on the bus ride home and tomorrow, but I just feel like we’re going to have practice tomorrow, so I’m really sad it’s done, but this was an incredible season and with so many firsts for them. It’s amazing.”

“We were the underdogs this season,” said senior outside hitter Owen Anderson. “No one really thought we were going to come out and win conference, but I’m just so proud we came out and proved everyone wrong.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.