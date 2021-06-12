Rockford PD ask for public’s help in finding man accused of burglarizing a church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to help them find Jerry White, 49 of Rockford who’s charged with burglarizing St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Police say officers were called to the church at 3004 11th Street to investigate the burglary. At this time, his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.