Rail Safety Day reminds public to “Look, Listen and Live” when around crossings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford declares Friday as Rail Safety Day to help turn the motto “Look, Listen and Live” into a reality.

Look for the crossbuck sign, lights or gates at crossings and listen for train warning bells and whistles because it could save your life. Walking or playing on train tracks is dangerous and illegal.

Railways are private property and individuals trespassing or taking unauthorized photos on railway property can face arrests and receive fines. A picture may be worth one thousand words but no snapshot is ever worth your life.

Jeffrey Price is Canadian National Railway says, “One thing that we are seeing is the advent of noise-cancelling headphones. People like to put earbuds and headphones in and pay attention to their phone device. What they are not paying attention to is a train that may be coming up behind them. Trains can be incredibly quiet. If you are not paying attention you can get injured, so we want to keep people off the tracks and make sure they only cross at designated railroad crossings.”

