Advertisement

Rail Safety Day reminds public to “Look, Listen and Live” when around crossings

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford declares Friday as Rail Safety Day to help turn the motto “Look, Listen and Live” into a reality.

Look for the crossbuck sign, lights or gates at crossings and listen for train warning bells and whistles because it could save your life. Walking or playing on train tracks is dangerous and illegal.

Railways are private property and individuals trespassing or taking unauthorized photos on railway property can face arrests and receive fines. A picture may be worth one thousand words but no snapshot is ever worth your life.

Jeffrey Price is Canadian National Railway says, “One thing that we are seeing is the advent of noise-cancelling headphones. People like to put earbuds and headphones in and pay attention to their phone device. What they are not paying attention to is a train that may be coming up behind them. Trains can be incredibly quiet. If you are not paying attention you can get injured, so we want to keep people off the tracks and make sure they only cross at designated railroad crossings.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday
Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford
Kevin Bell tribute
Community remembers “great spirit” of Rockton man who died suddenly over the weekend
If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Jason...
Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges
I-90 toward Chicago closed off after deadly semi-rollover crash
Rockford man is dead following I-90 semi-truck rollover crash

Latest News

Air conditioning forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 6/12/2021
Illinois enters phase 5; all restrictions at City Market are lifted
City Market crowds grow with no limits
University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Bass Fishing Club is giving young kids the skills to...
4-H Bass Fishing Club puts skills to the test
4-H Fishing Event
Rail Safety Day in Rockford