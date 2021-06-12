Quiet, less humid pattern in the works for Sunday and early next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day in the 90s for most of the Stateline is behind us, with Rockford tying a 65-year record high of 95 degrees. While Sunday does call for temperatures slightly cooler, it’s still possible we’ll hit 90 degrees. However, one thing will be missing and that’s the humidity we’ve dealt with for the last several days.

High temperatures Sunday will be near 90 degrees once again. But with a much drier air mass in place, it will feel much cooler thanks to that dry air. Widespread sunshine is in the forecast with a slight north northwest wind. Those winds will turn northerly into the beginning of next week that will give us a needed relief from the big-time heat.

Forecast highs beginning Monday will be in the 80s and the lower-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Each of the days calls for more widespread sunshine! More of note is the temperatures at night. Even beginning tonight as we get down into the 60s, the humidity will be exiting. Lows Sunday night will also be in the 60s and then the 50s for lows through Wednesday. This means that at times, you can give your A/C units a well-deserved break and perhaps open a window to take advantage of the comfortable conditions.

The week will remain sun-filled through Thursday and that’s when we’ll warm up slightly back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As this occurs, some storm chances return Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures both days will be near 90 degrees but it’s looking unlikely at this time we are talking any beneficial rainfall. This isn’t good news because our rainfall deficit isn’t getting any better.

By the time next weekend comes around, expect some scattered rain chances and temperatures returning to the lower 80s for high temperatures, much more tolerable than this last week. Nonetheless, Sunday looks like a winner all around so enjoy being outside! Always remember with UV index ratings between 8 and 10, have sunglasses or a hat along with sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher if you plan on spending prolonged periods outside.

