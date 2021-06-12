Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is looking for a suspect who is charged with a 38-year-old woman and leaving a 31-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound early Thursday morning at a Rockford Kwik Mart.

The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford as the suspect. He is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and remains at large at this time. The shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the Kwik Mart at 1203 7th Street in Rockford.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was taken to the hospital shortly after. Police say he is now stable. The woman was also shot and went to the hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information about McLin’s whereabouts should call the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

