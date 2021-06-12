Advertisement

Ogle County Sheriff appoints new highest ranking female deputy in agency history

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle recently announced the appointment of Lt. Danielle Hardesty...
Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle recently announced the appointment of Lt. Danielle Hardesty to the position of Chief Deputy.(Ogle County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Danielle Hardesty makes history in becoming the highest-ranking woman deputy in the 184-year history of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle recently appointed Lieutenant Hardesty to the position of Chief Deputy. She began her career with the Sheriff’s office in 2001 serving as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy and sergeant.

“Danielle’s extensive knowledge and passion to serve the citizens of this county make her a great selection to lead this agency well into the future,” says Sheriff VanVickle.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday
Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford
Kevin Bell tribute
Community remembers “great spirit” of Rockton man who died suddenly over the weekend
If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Jason...
Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges
I-90 toward Chicago closed off after deadly semi-rollover crash
Rockford man is dead following I-90 semi-truck rollover crash

Latest News

Air conditioning forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 6/12/2021
Illinois enters phase 5; all restrictions at City Market are lifted
City Market crowds grow with no limits
University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Bass Fishing Club is giving young kids the skills to...
4-H Bass Fishing Club puts skills to the test
4-H Fishing Event
Rail Safety Day in Rockford