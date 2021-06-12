Ogle County Sheriff appoints new highest ranking female deputy in agency history

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Danielle Hardesty makes history in becoming the highest-ranking woman deputy in the 184-year history of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle recently appointed Lieutenant Hardesty to the position of Chief Deputy. She began her career with the Sheriff’s office in 2001 serving as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy and sergeant.

“Danielle’s extensive knowledge and passion to serve the citizens of this county make her a great selection to lead this agency well into the future,” says Sheriff VanVickle.

