Local church hosts senior citizen food drive to more than 100 families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local church is giving back to the community by hosting a food drive on Friday.

With the help of Oak Street Medical and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, the Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ hosted a senior citizen food drive where 56 pounds of food was distributed to more than 100 families.

It’s the third time the church on Central Avenue has hosted a food drive. Stanley Woodard is the Chairman Deacon of the church and says they plan to do more of these in the future. Woodard says, “The need is still there. People in the community are still suffering and hurting. We’re getting back, but it’s still going to take a while before we get back to normal.”

