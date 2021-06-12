Hottest day in nearly nine years behind us, eying some relief this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 3,251 days ago, that’s July 17, 2012, and the last time we had a temperature that was warmer than our 99 degrees official high temperature for Rockford occurring Friday. While we do have more 90s in store for the weekend, there will be some relief with less humidity in our not-so-distant future.

We heated up big time Friday. This marked the second day in a row with temperatures in the upper 90s and it came with record-breaking numbers. Our 99 degree high temperature was the first time we hit such a number in nearly nine years. We were that warm on July 25, 2012, but you have to go back to July 17 of that same year for a day that was hotter. Be wary of what thermometers you read to get your temperature reading because many home and car thermometers will usually be warmer than any official observation site. That’s because official sites don’t have any obstructions, are painted usually in white and are always shaded.

The peak of the heat is now behind us with a cold front that’s about to knock on our doorsteps. There’s a chance for some storms overnight and into Saturday morning before a cold front moves through closer to mid-day Saturday. The cold front will try and bring some accompanying showers and thunderstorms along with it. Again much like the last few days, these will be very quick-moving and extremely scattered. Watching the radar will be key throughout Saturday.

Dry weather returns Saturday night behind the cold front, with seasonably warm but less humid conditions continuing into early next week. Sunday looks great with highs near 90 but without the humidity. Another thing that will be missing is the rain chances, as Sunday begins another stretch of days with no rain chances. Unfortunately, that’s not good for our ongoing drought situation.

We are already two inches below normal for the month of June and that pushes our deficit for the year to more than seven inches. This will continue to get worse into June with no promising widespread rain chances in our immediate future. But enjoy some chances for some free A/C that are in the works for parts of next week.

