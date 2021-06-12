Advertisement

Girls’ soccer sectionals kick off

Jackson’s kick deflects off Ava Elders who decides to just go for it...and scores
By Haley Jordan
Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number one seed Princeton Tigers face the Rockford Christian Royal Lions in the 1A sectional finals.

Molly Henderson has a fast break up top, but Maya Gartin will keep this one for herself.

A throw-in almost reaches the goal. Could you imagine? The Royal Lions keeper is on high alert and saves the day.

Viviano Robledo kicks a bullet to the back of the net for the score, but the Royal Lions want in on this too. Gartin gets the save but not so fast. The ball is deflected, and Henderson sneaks one past for the score.

Princeton’s senior Savanna Birkey comes out from the side and up through the middle for the strike and the score.

That’ll do it. The tigers roar on and win the 1A sectional crown 4-3.

***

In 2A soccer, Burlington Central is after its second sectional title while Freeport boasts an undefeated season.

In the second half, there’s a corner kick for the Rockets, but keeper Naomi Jackson has only allowed one goal all season, and she’s not letting this one in. On top of that, her opponent Eva Boer gets the yellow card.

Here comes trouble for the Pretzels. Jackson’s kick deflects off Ava Elders who decides to just go for it. Jackson allows her second goal for the season. Elders can’t believe it.

The rockets soar to the sectional title beating the hometown favorites 1-0.

