4-H Bass Fishing Club puts skills to the test

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 21 hours ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a pastime anyone can do at any age and the University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Bass Fishing Club is giving young kids the skills to cast a line and learn something new.

The group spent the past week learning how to build and create their own lures from scratch and how to do different types of knots and how that’s important when fishing. They also got the chance to take their new skills and put them to the test by casting out lines and catching some fish like blue-gill and bass. Leaders say it’s a good way to keep kids social and active.

Becky Gocken says, “It’s getting kids outside, getting them out from behind those video games and the screens. This is real life, this is where it’s at and they can learn to be able to provide dinner if they choose.”

