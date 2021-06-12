1A boy’s track & field sectionals underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a hot one out at Winnebago High School, but the field athletes took the heat and the meet like champs.

Starting with the triple jump, Pecatonica’s Miles Milbrath even outdid himself. He placed second and had a PR of 12.98 meters.

With more jumping to come, Winnebago’s Michael Cunningham missed his previous jump but clears the next one, which is good enough to take home fourth place in the high jump.

For those wanting to fly, Riley Benton has the speed and the skill to heave himself over the bar. He wins first for Oregon.

Now for the heavyweights, Winnebago’s Jakob DiPiazza launches the disk as far as the eye can see for a PR of 41.34 meters. He ends up at third place overall.

Forreston whoops the competition with 102 points for the sectional championship.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.