Three Beloit teens charged in connection with murder on Porter Avenue

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two teenagers have been arrested and a third is wanted by police in connection with a murder that took place on Porter Avenue on Monday.

The Beloite Police Department says Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, of Beloit, and Damon E. Allen, 19, of Beloit, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide, PTAC, as a party to a crime. The third suspect, Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, of Beloit, has a warrant for a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Beloit Police Department or to provide an anonymous tip via the Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 7 when officers were called to the 1700 block of Porter Avenue around 11:27 a.m. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Beloit Police officers later confirmed he died at a local hospital.

The Rock County District Attorney’s Office issued charges yesterday against all three individuals. The criminal complaint states that a dispute over payment for a vehicle started prior to the victim being fatally shot. A witness identified Weathers as the shooter.

