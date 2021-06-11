Use of force by responding officers in fatal Lena bank robbery shooting justified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a thorough and complete investigation, Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies acted in ordinance with the Illinois state statutes in the fatal shooting of a Lena bank robbery suspect in April.

The Illinois State Police were called in to investigate the April 9 shooting of David Determan, 52, by deputies from the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. On the scene, officers saw Determan leaving Citizens State Bank and go to a nearby car. However, when Determan noticed a deputy, he fired the weapon into the air and then fled on foot.

After an hours-long standoff, police say Determan raised his weapon and pointed it towards officers. That’s when police fired upon him. Determan later died at a local hospital.

The Illinois State Police turned the findings of the investigation over to the Stephenson County State’s Attorney for further review. On June 8, State’s Attorney Carl Larson decided that the use of force by officers was justified.

Larson also said that Determan had written apology letters to his family and friends prior to entering the bank, and responding officers said he made statements intended to provoke police into shooting him.

In a press release, it states that “significant” efforts were made to save Determan’s life but officers were justified in returning fire.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.