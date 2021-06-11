Advertisement

Use of force by responding officers in fatal Lena bank robbery shooting justified

David W. Determan, 52 of Lena was shot and killed after a standoff with police
David W. Determan, 52 of Lena was shot and killed after a standoff with police
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a thorough and complete investigation, Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies acted in ordinance with the Illinois state statutes in the fatal shooting of a Lena bank robbery suspect in April.

The Illinois State Police were called in to investigate the April 9 shooting of David Determan, 52, by deputies from the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. On the scene, officers saw Determan leaving Citizens State Bank and go to a nearby car. However, when Determan noticed a deputy, he fired the weapon into the air and then fled on foot.

After an hours-long standoff, police say Determan raised his weapon and pointed it towards officers. That’s when police fired upon him. Determan later died at a local hospital.

The Illinois State Police turned the findings of the investigation over to the Stephenson County State’s Attorney for further review. On June 8, State’s Attorney Carl Larson decided that the use of force by officers was justified.

Larson also said that Determan had written apology letters to his family and friends prior to entering the bank, and responding officers said he made statements intended to provoke police into shooting him.

In a press release, it states that “significant” efforts were made to save Determan’s life but officers were justified in returning fire.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday
Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford
Kevin Bell tribute
Community remembers “great spirit” of Rockton man who died suddenly over the weekend
If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Jason...
Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges
I-90 toward Chicago closed off after deadly semi-rollover crash
Rockford man is dead following I-90 semi-truck rollover crash

Latest News

Air conditioning forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 6/12/2021
Illinois enters phase 5; all restrictions at City Market are lifted
City Market crowds grow with no limits
University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Bass Fishing Club is giving young kids the skills to...
4-H Bass Fishing Club puts skills to the test
4-H Fishing Event
Rail Safety Day in Rockford