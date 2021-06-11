Orangeville softball crowned sectional champs, Oregon and Harlem fall short

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a summer of winners here in the Stateline, and they’re inching their way to a state championship. First, three softball teams await sectional champion titles.

For the 1A softball sectional finals, it’s No. 1 seed Orangeville versus No.3 seed Pearl City.

Tori Plowman is on the mound for the Broncos, and Cheyenne Handsaker singles to the right and has enough speed to get on base and also pump up her teammates.

Brea Musser also singles to the right and sends a runner to second and Handsaker across the plate for a run in the second inning.

Now for a switcheroo, Handsaker is on the mound. Singles are popular. Meghan Carlisle also hits a powerful single and gets on base.

Finally, Tessa Janecke wants to try something new, so she singles one past second base and into the outfield. The Wolves can’t get ahold of it. This delay allows Carlisle to score a run for the Wolves.

It’s non-stop ball to bat action for the Broncos. Laney Holland drills one to the outfield and puts the Broncos into a great position.

They get it done 4 -3 and are crowned sectional champions.

Moving on up to 2A sectional finals, it’s No. 4 seed Riverdale versus No. 2 seed Oregon.

In the first inning, Mia Trampel is pitching for the Hawks. Lexi Duke hits a grounder to the left, but the Hawks soar too quick and tally the out.

Rams pitcher Ashlyn Hemm has a dynamite night on the mound. She has many strikeouts for the evening.

However Liz Mois avoids getting hit, and her fellow Hawk sees an opportunity to steal and advance to third.

Still the first inning with no runs yet, Regan Walston gets a piece of it. Hawks defense does too and sends her packing.

The Rams popped off in the remaining innings and dominated the Hawks 3-0 for a sectional title win.

Meanwhile in Huntley, it’s the No.1 seed Harlem Huskies versus the No. 3 seed Huntley Red Raiders. Huntley is 21-1 on the season and gets the Huskies’ last bark. They win it today 7-1 and are moving on to the class 4A super-sectionals.

