Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Oregon man is dead and the passenger of the motorcycle he was driving is critically injured following an accident with a minivan in Oregon on Thursday.

On June 10 at 4:10 p.m., Oregon Police responded to the scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of East Washington Street and River Road in Oregon. The initial investigation indicates that a white Chrysler van, driven by Shamika Mathis of Delavan, WI, pulled from River Road into the path of a white 2014 CanAm 3-wheel motorcycle traveling west on Washington Street, causing the collision.

The driver of the CanAm, James Ross of Oregon, and the passenger, Linda Ross, also of Oregon, were both ejected from the motorcycle. James Ross was pronounced deceased. Linda Ross was transported to Mercyhealth by the Oregon Ambulance, where she is listed in critical condition as of this time. Shamika Mathis and the occupants of the van were evaluated by the Oregon Ambulance and released at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation. The Oregon Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, who provided accident reconstruction services and traffic control assistance.

