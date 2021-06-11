Advertisement

Cherry Valley restricts sprinkler usage, asks residents to watch water usage

(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Cherry Valley says the restriction is needed to “ensure our customers have a continuous supply of safe water for domestic and emergency purposes.”

The biggest reason for the restrictions is due to the extremely dry weather pattern and drought conditions throughout the village. The lawn sprinkler restrictions are being put into place in an effort to conserve water.

Homes with odd address number may sprinkle on odd number days of the week. Homes with even address numbers may sprinkle on even number days of the week. Sprinkling hours are from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the village says.

The Cherry Valley Water System provides water to customers within the corporate limits of Cherry Valley and neighboring subdivisions of Valley View Plats 1-9, Penfield Crossing, Newburg Chase, South Hampton Estates, Cherry Hill, Golf Hills and Heritage Hills.

