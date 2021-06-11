Boone County Sheriff’s asks for help in locating suspect accused of sex crimes

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Isaiah Rhodes.

Rhodes is wanted for a probation violation, child pornography and criminal sexual abuse.

If you know the whereabouts of Rhodes, you are asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-964-9322 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867. Persons with information leading to Rhodes’ arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

