Advertisement

Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy

By KARE Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - With an uncertain future because of health issues, a French bulldog’s caretaker has created a bucket list for him to enjoy.

Teri Woolard says 5-month-old Hammie goes from “little old man that just loves to snuggle to crazy, crazy puppy,”

Woolard is Hammie’s caretaker and the neonatal program coordinator at Secondhand Hounds in Minneapolis.

The French bulldog may not live much longer.

Hammie was born with a cleft palate and several rare heart defects that require special care from the animal rescue.

The puppy may also undergo a first-of-its-kind surgery at the University of Minnesota.

In their short time together, Woolard is making it her mission to help Hammie launch a bucket list.

“The little guy’s got some big adventures planned this summer,” she said.

The pair has been busy checking off their list.

The two are living their best life riding a Zamboni, playing arcade games, posing at a photo shoot and taking a Pilates class.

“Dogs, they don’t have the same concept of day-to-day life as we do. They don’t know tomorrow. They’re living in the moment which is so great,” Woolard said.

If Hammie is able to get the surgery and it is success, he may eventually be placed up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday
Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford
Kevin Bell tribute
Community remembers “great spirit” of Rockton man who died suddenly over the weekend
If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Jason...
Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges
I-90 toward Chicago closed off after deadly semi-rollover crash
Rockford man is dead following I-90 semi-truck rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, handler Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a...
Star dog handler hurt in wreck en route to Westminster show
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later
Air conditioning forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 6/12/2021
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta